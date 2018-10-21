Kestrels fly high at start of season

Kenmare Kestrels Basketball Club is in its 13th year of competition and the 2018/2019 season is in full flight mode.

We have over 297 members training on a weekly basis with over 16 dedicated coaches taking them under their wings. Our coaches this year are as follows:

Senior Ladies – John Adams

Senior Men – Sean Hussey

U16 Boys – Grainne Browne & Shirley Cronin

U16 Girls – Montse Salvado & Caroline Taylor

U14 Boys Div 2 – John Adams

U14 Boys Div 3 – Alan O’Connor

U14 Girls Div 2 – Caroline Taylor

U14 Girls Div 3 – Montse Salvado

U12 Boys Div 2 – Dermot Healy & Denis O’Shea

U12 Boys Div 3 – Dermot Healy & Denis O’Shea & Elaine Daly

U12 Girls Div 2 – Michael O’Sullivan

U12 Girls Div 3 – John Daly & Eileen Granville

U10 Boys – Mike Hussey

U10 Girls – Rory O’Sullivan

U8 Boys – John Adams

U8 Girls – Sinead O’Sullivan and Grainne Browne

Thank you to all. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for latest game fixtures and results.

Also a massive congratulations to our very own Tania McCormack who has truly taken her game to the next level as she has been selected to represent Ireland as part of the Ladies U16 squad. Tania will be travelling to Minsk in early December to compete at an international level. What an achievement, well done Tania!

“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated, day in and day out!” – Robert Collier “.

Go Kestrels!