Golfing in Kenmare

Ring of Kerry Results

October Weekend Results

1st Martin Veldhoen(19) 36 Pts, 2nd Derek Hillier(9) 33 Pts, 3rd JB McCarthy(9) 31 Pts, 4th Mattie Twomey(11) 31 Pts.

Sept 30th Open Flag Competition

White: 1st Cyril O’Donoghue 68 Nett. 2nd Toby Steadman 68 Nett. Yellow: Des Greene 71 Nett. Ladies: Claire Greene 73 Nett.

GOTY Results

Winner: Joe Harrington. Runner-Up: Toby Steadman.

Kenmare Golf Club Results

Nov 4th Men’s Results.

18 Hole Singles Sponsor Holbein Carpentry and Joinery

1st. David O’Dwyer (Snr.) (16) – 41 pts. 2nd. Philip Duggan (6) – 40 pts. OCB. 3rd. Dan Lucey (16) – 40 pts. Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Larry Kelly – 23pts.

Ladies Results. Mini Christmas Hamper Sponsor Patsy Miles. 1st. Joanne Bhamvra (27) 36 points OCB, 2nd. Mege Dalton (21) 36 points 3rd. Kim Kennedy (13) 33 points.

Results for week ending Oct 28th

Men’s Results.

Open Halloween Singles. Sponsor Topline McCarthy Kenmare

1st. Diarmuid O’Neill (18) 42pts. 2nd. Bertie Jnr. McSwiney (21) 40pts. 3rd. Paul O’Connor (11) 40pts.

Thursday Autumn Gold winner – Michael Hoad – 21pts.

Ladies Results. 18 hole Stableford.

Sponsored by Quills Kenmare 1st. Angela Cronin (21) 38 points 2nd. Grainne Crowley (32) 34 points OCB 3rd. Laura Hatton (20) 34 points.

Season coming to a close!

The 2018 year is coming to an end. But not just yet! The evenings are getting short, but it’s important to keep golfing, your membership is for a whole year, and it’s up to you to make the most of it.

Kenmare Golf Club are planning a busy November/December:

November ‘Eclectic’ competition running through the whole month

Full programme for December, with options to shorten competitions in the event of bad weather

And a cracking Captains trip away to the K Club in November, with 44 golfers travelling to take on a couple of Ireland’s best courses at the K Club.

Club AGMs

The Kenmare Golf Club ladies and men’s AGMs took place on Sunday November 11th. We would like to wish incoming captains Grainne Crowley and Paudie Kelleher the very best of luck for 2019. They both have very hard shoes to fill as outgoing captains Maura and John did brilliant jobs, but the positions are in very safe hands for 2019. Full committees and positions will be announced after our new teams meet in December.