The season is in full swing here at the Kestrels HQ.

In early October our young Kestrels were shooting up a storm!; our U14 Div3 Girls team were victorious against Cahersiveen, winning on a scoreline of 37 to 16. Dermot Healy’s and Denis O’Shea’s U12 boys beat St. Annes of Farranfore 28 to 12.

The senior teams were also out this month battling for the W. John Adam’s senior ladies started their season off with a big win, defeating Tralee’s St.Brendans on a score of 57-34. The highly anticipated return of our men’s team was well worth the wait as they beat Tralee Tigers in their first outing of the season, 49-43.

Upcoming home games are as follows:

Nov 24th – U14 Girls D2 vs Cahersiveen @ 2pm & U12 Boys D3 vs Glenbeigh @ 3pm

Nov 25th – U10 Blitz in Kenmare (all help much appreciated!)

Nov 28th – U12 Boys D2 vs St. Joe @ 6:40pm & U16 Boys D3P2 vs Gneeveguilla @ 7:45pm

Dec 8th – U16 Boys D3P1 vs GLenbeigh @ 3:40pm & Senior Ladies vs Ballybunion @ 5pm

Dec 9th – U12 Boys D3 vs Cahersiveen @ 1:15pm

In other news, we would like to say a big thank you to Lloyd’s Pharmacy Kenmare for their generous donation of €400 to our club to sponsor two new kits for our senior ladies team. We wish Lloyd’s every success in their new location at SuperValu Shopping Centre.

Go Kestrels!

‘You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take’ – Wayne Gretzky