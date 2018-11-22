It’s been a busy time for Inter Kenmare FC on and off the pitch. We are working really hard trying to raise funds to improve the facilities for the Club. In order to do that we hosted the popular Haunted House over the Halloween Howl and we then hosted a quiz night in PF McCarty’s. A big thanks to everyone who came to support these events. We would also like to thank all the volunteers who gave their time to help; KMEG, Whytes Centra, Topline McCarthy’s, SuperValu, Daybreak, Aldi, Lidl, Kenmare Craft & Hobbie Shop and the Carnegie Arts Centre, your continued support is much appreciated.

Our fundraising efforts don’t stop there, we are once again hosting our annual Santa’s grotto on December 1st and 2nd. You can book your space in Café Mocha. Be sure to book soon as spaces are limited.

Back to the soccer! The U14 girls soccer team won their most recent match, Wilton 3-4 Inter Kenmare. This team is heading into the 4th round of the National Cup, a huge achievement.

All our teams have been playing and training hard over the month. We also have our football for all, which takes place on Wednesday evenings between 4pm-5pm. This training is for children who don’t want to play competitively but want to enjoy the game at their own pace. Our biggest driver is inclusion and for everyone to have fun while in the Club.