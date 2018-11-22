Kenmare Bay Sailing Club started in May with Tom Meagher, Chris Muijzert, Dave O’Donovan, along with Paul Keogh on the rescue boat meeting at the Star pier for Tuesday night sailing. They were soon joined by other enthusiasts after Tom placed an ad in the Kenmare News inviting new members to the club. It proved to be a fantastic summer weather wise and we welcomed new members varying in age and experience. Sailing was soon extended to Sunday afternoons and Chris was kind enough to offer tuition to those of us who are new to sailing. We enjoyed many fine hours on the bay until mid- September when our season ended a little earlier than we would have liked with the approach of Storm Ali.

A meeting was held at the Sailor’s Bar on the 11th of September and committee roles where designated at that time. This was an essential move in order for the club to apply to the ISA, and our new committee members have put much effort and paper work so that the Kenmare Bay Sailing Club will be affiliated as a category 1 club with the ISA. This is an exciting opportunity for our club to get involved and participate in events with other clubs. Our club is now registered with the sports council and an application has been submitted for sports funding and a grant for new equipment. Tom Meagher has also organized bag packing at SuperValu in September 2019 which will give members a chance to get involved in fundraising for the club.

Committee members are:

Commodore/ ISA Liaison: Dave O’Donovan

Treasurer: Tom Meagher

Secretary : Chris Muijzert

Training Officer: Jamie Blandford

Safety Officer: Paul Keogh

The powerboat certificate course which was provisionally offered on the weekend of November 3rd and 4th has been postponed until further notice as the instructor has been called away to crew a yacht in the Canaries. Well, can you blame him? When the course is again available cost is €150 per person for 16 hours tuition and covers all aspects of rib handling and safety.

It’s hard to believe our beautiful summer is long over and Christmas is on the horizon. It’s been an exciting season from racing on Tuesday evenings, welcoming new members, and becoming affiliated with the ISA.

We look forward to a new season in 2019!

If you are interested in joining the Kenmare Bay Sailing Club or would like to find out more, contact Dave O’Donovan at 087-7629813