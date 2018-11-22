Busy end to an exciting year

Although not all teams succeeded in competitions this year, everyone enjoyed the year.

Our U16 team had the latest win in the club’s final game of the year in the East Kerry League in October. It was a nail biting game with the sides level many times, but captain Louise Foley led her team to victory over Kilcummin in Fitzgerald’s stadium, with all girls showing great teamwork, a team to watch in the future. Congratulations to coaches Rosaleen, Colm, Joanne and Nora.

Our U14’s made a recent appearance in Fitzgerald’s stadium early October where they faced a strong Rathmore team in the East Kerry final, but unfortunately narrowly lost out. Well done to the girls involved and their coaches Alan, Donal and Joanne who worked very hard with the girls all year.

The last week of September we saw our U12B team in the East Kerry final against Spa. The young ladies had an impressive win over Spa and show signs of great young players. Congratulations to John, Denise and the mentors on a great end to the year. To celebrate their achievement the girls ended their year with a challenge game against Aughaville and day out at the cinema in Bantry! During the win for the young ladies, Yvonne Daly broke her arm. A few weeks later Spa sent Yvonne chocolates and a card from the team. A huge thank you to the Spa team and their mentors for the kind gesture, it really highlights what sport is about.

To end the year for the U10’s they played an end of year blitz in St. Colums, Kealkil in September. There were over 30 teams involved in the blitz and it was a very enjoyable day for the girls.

And to finish off the year fundraising wise, we were very lucky to be involved in face painting and witches spells in the Brooklane Hotel during Kenmare’s Halloween Howl festival. It was a fun way to finish off the year and huge thank you to all who were involved and to Aishling in the Beauty Rooms for her skills as a face painter!