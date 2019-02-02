Exciting month ahead at The Carnegie

Thursday January 17th @ 8pm

Sean Keane in Concert with Pat Coyne & Fergus Feely

A great night of music where Sean plays up to five instruments on stage during the night. Tickets €25.

Saturday January 19th @ 8pm

One Woman Show ‘Bridget Cleary’

This drama tells the story of the infamous murder of the last woman burned alive in Ireland in 1865. Performed by Eve O’Mahony. Tickets €12.

Thursday January 24th @ 8pm

The Bookshop (film)

In a small English town Florence Green decides against ruthless local opposition to open a bookshop. Tickets €7/Students €5.

Tuesday January 29th @ 7.30pm

Community Games ‘X Factor’

For further information contact John Daly on 087 1325665.

Entry Fee €3 per person or €10 for a family of 4.

Thursday January 31st @ 8 pm

Making the Grade (film)

The story of the transformative power of music and the pride and happiness it provides both the students and teachers. By Ken Wardrop and Sponsored by Sean Daly & Co. Tickets €7/Students €5.

Thursday February 7th @ 8pm

Just to be Sure (film)

Presented with the support of the French Embassy and the Institute Francis.

Please note from 1st February admission to films will be €8/Students €6

Thursday 14th February @ 8pm

Mamma Mia! Here we go again (film)

Please note from 1st February admission to films will be €8/Students €6

Saturday 9th February @ 8pm

Hedy! The life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr.

A true story of Hollywood glamour and scientific genius. Tickets €15.

For further information or to book tickets please contact 064 6648701 www.carnegieartskenmare.ie