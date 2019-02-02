Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

The 31 card drive is currently taking place to raise funds for Darkness into Light 2019. This walk will hopefully once again be held in Kenmare.

I have raised the issue once again about the amount of dog foul that is on the footpaths and streets in Kenmare town. I have asked for extra dog foul bins to be put in place along the footpaths which will hopefully encourage people to clean up after their animals.

The issue of the lack of street lights and a footpath on the Killarney road to Ard Bhearna estate was raised by me once again to Kerry County Council I still await to hear of an official response as to what the time frame for this will be. Also the traffic calming measures that was promised to be implemented last September 2018 at Cahir school urgently still await to be installed which I again highlighted the importance of this to take place sooner rather than later.

I wish all the volunteers involved in setting up the youth café service, Kenmare youth mental wellbeing action group, the very best of luck, this service will offer peer support and will be a great benefit to all of the youth of Kenmare and surrounding areas.

Due to both the weather and grass growth being unseasonal sheep prices are quiet strong and sheep are in high demand. Cattle however are still struggling.

The very best of luck to those who were recently allocated houses in Ard Bhearna estate.

I have started my canvassing for the local elections which will be taking place on the 24th of May, I look forward to meeting you all at your door step. If you require a form to register to vote or if you need to transfer your vote please give me a call.

I am available every day in Kenmare Mart. I also hold clinics in south and west Kerry throughout the month. Cllr Dan Mc Carthy, Kilcurrane East, Kenmare Co Kerry 087-6846513 087-2224411 (work number)