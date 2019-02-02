Much to celebrate for Kilgarvan GAA

Kilgarvan GAA had a fantastic 2018 and this was celebrated on Friday 4th January at their Victory Social in the Kenmare Bay Hotel, with Chairman of Kerry County Board, Tim Murphy, guest of honour. Club Chairman, John Foley, welcomed everyone and thanked everyone for their continued support and generosity towards the club. It was a great year for Kilgarvan on and off the field of play. The club were delighted that their floodlight project was completed in 11 months, John Foley thanked the people of Kilgarvan and surrounding areas for their generosity in donating to our Sponsoring Our Sod campaign. He congratulated the players and management on their achievements on the field of play.

Kilgarvan senior hurlers and footballers won the Munster Junior B Football Championship, County Novice Football Championship, County Intermediate Hurling Championship and South Kerry Hurling Championship. Tim Murphy presented medals to all the players.

Awards were also presented on the night to Donal O’Sullivan Down, Munster U20 player of the year, Gearoid Fennessy Kerry U21 hurlers, Jack Foley Kerry Minor Hurlers, Eoin O’Shea Kerry U15 hurlers, Corey Murphy Kerry South U15 Footballers, Daniel Casey Kerry U17 footballers 2017, Liam Twomey Kerry Minor Hurlers 2017, Tomas & Darragh Creedon Kerry U14 hurlers 2017, Gary Foley Best Supporter and a special award to Tadgh O’Donoghue who was club secretary from 1986 to 2017. Club player of the year was awarded to Sean Godfrey. #CillGharbhainAbu