Golf in Kenmare

Ring of Kerry Results

Jan 13th 2019, Men’s Singles:

1st Simon Stauch (12) 39Pts, 2nd Jason Taylor(21) 38Pts, 3rd David Keirns (7) 35Pts, 4th Dermot Murphy(12) 35Pts.

Jan 6th 2019

1st Simon Stauch(9) 31Pts, 2nd Jason Taylor(16) 30Pts, 3rd Cyril O’Donoghue(12) 29Pts, 4th Derek Hillier(6) 27Pts

GOTY 2018 Results Winner: Joe Harrington. Runner-Up: Toby Steadman.

Kenmare Golf Club Results:

Jan 13th 2019

Men’s Open Singles Sponsored by Johnny and Noreen Allen

1st. Sean Finn (20) – 42pts. 2nd Johnny Duggan (6) – 41pts. 3rd. Gavin O’Shea (14) – 39pts.

Massive turnout, great win for Sean Finn and congratulations to John Duggan who had the first eagle of the season on the 16th. Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Paul Browne 20pts

Ladies Results Sunday, 13th January. 15 Hole Stableford Singles. 1st. Delia Long (26) 32 pts. 2nd. Breda Murphy (23) 27 pts. 3rd. Margaret Hanley (18) 26 pts.

Ladies Results Sunday, 6th January.

12 Hole Stableford Singles 1st. Rosemary Boyton (34) 25 pts. 2nd. Mege Dalton (20) 23 pts. 3rd. Jill Harrison (39) 22 pts.

Men’s Results Sunday Jan 6th. 15 Hole Singles. 1st. Chris Dale (15) 36pts. 2nd. Tim Twomey (19) 35pts. 3rd.Gerald O’Dwyer (13) 34pts

Christmas & New Year’s Day Results from Kenmare GC

New Year’s Day Drive-in Scramble:

1st Grainne Crowley, Paudie Kelleher and James Murphy, 23.8 Nett

Christmas Week

15 Hole Men’s Singles Hamper Re-Entry. – Sponsored by Johnny and Noreen Allen.

1st. Sean Finn (20) – 38pts. 2nd. Mark Granville (18) – 37pts. 3rd. Michael O’Brien (19) – 36pts.

Sunday 30th. Dec Two person team event. 1st. Michael and Rita O’Brien – 33pts. 2nd. James Murphy and Clara Brosnan – 32pts. 3rd. Gary and Rosemary Boyton – 31pts.

Congratulations to Colette Bradshaw, Winner of 2018 Birdie tree with a total of 12 birdies last year. A big thank you to Sponsor, Mary Rogers

Golf News

New Season. What a fantastic start is has been to 2019 for Golf. We have had counting golf (which means no special winter-related rules) at Kenmare GC for the first January in a long number of years.

Playing numbers for November/December/January are way up on previous years, and there has never been a better time to take up golf. Contact Kenmare GC on 064-6641291 to join the class of 2019, where you’ll get all the help you need with equipment, lessons and playing partners.

New Rules. Some significant changes have been made to the rules of golf in 2019. Looks out for 2 events at Kenmare Golf Club – Member’s Rules night on Jan 25th, followed by a Munster GUI Rules Roadshow in February. The full set of rule changes are in view on the R&A website (www.randa.org), and playing rules books for every member are available for collection in the clubhouse.

Happy Golfing in 2019!