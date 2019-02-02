Do you want to get moving and active this New Year, but you have nowhere to go? Do you find it hard to find a safe and well-lit area to go for a walk during the dark winter months? Well, Kilgarvan GAA club has the answer!

We’re coming on board with Operation Transformation and the GAA for Ireland Lights Up. Every Thursday until 21st February 2019 Kilgarvan GAA club will be open and lit up for you, your family and friends to come and walk between 7pm to 9pm.

We want everyone to come and join for Ireland Lights Up 2019!

Come at a time that suits you between 7-9pm. Sign in and off you go!

All are welcome to come to this event. Open to Members and Non Members.