Another successful year for Kenmare GAA bord na nóg

Bórd na nÓg Kenmare celebrated an other successful year in both Hurling and Football at all Underage levels in 2018.

U6/U8 Hurling and Football. It was a busy year for U8 hurlers and footballers who played in six hurling blitzes four football blitzes in total, our U6’s played their football and hurling in our great facilities at Fr. Breen Park, learning the basic skills from their mentors.A big thank you to all involved in U6’s and U8’s including Declan Thade Dan O’Sullivan, John Hickey, Micheal Munley, Kieran Moriarity , Enda Crowley , Denis O’Shea and to all the parents who are always there to support and give a hand when necessary.

U10 Football. It was a busy year with great numbers training. A squad of 30 players attended training on Monday evenings, and they received and accepted invitations to Blitzes in Sneem, Glenflesk, Rathmore, Macroom, Austin Stacks and Currans Centre of Excellence. The club also hosted U10 blitzes on three evenings during the month of July for clubs in the District. We also visited Templenoe, Castletownbere, Bantry and Macroom to play challenge games. The Annual Mike Maybury Tournament was held in November and Kenmare played Glenflesk in the Cup Final only to loose out after a last minute goal by Glenflesk. Mentors of U10 in 2018 included John Daly, Peter Healy, Peter Mc Carthy, Padraig Jones, John Hickey and Donal O’Sullivan Casey.

U10 Hurlers accepted invitations to various Blitzes and won The Muckross Plate. Mentors included Conor Daly, Danny Atlantic O’ Sullivan, Tadhg O’Shea and Andrew Coharn.Thank you to all parents who gave their support all year especially for The Mike Maybury Tournament when all teams and parents were treated to homebaking, sandwiches and refreshments on the day.

Medal Presentation 2018. Bórd na nÓg, Kenmare held their medal presentation in December as part of The Bazaar in the GAA hall. Teams were presented with County League medals , East Kerry League, and South Kerry Hurling medals from our very own County stars, Stephen O’Brien and Sean O’Shea, along with our Minor All Ireland Winners Dan and James Mc Carthy .

Hurling Medals were presented to Kenmare/Kilgarvan U12 Team who won Phase 2 Div 3 in The Lee Strand County League. Three teams were entered in Phase 1 of this Competition with teams in Division1, 2 and 3, and playing competitively in all games. Coaches were Conor Daly, Sean Regan, Danny Atlantic O’Sullivan, Flor O’Brien ,Denis O’Shea, Jerry O’ Shea John Guest and TP O’Connor.

U14 Hurlers Kenmare/Kilgarvan played in Division 1 of the County Hurling League in 2018. They finished 3rd and qualified for the semi- final of the County league against Lixnaw where they lost on a score line of 3-14 to 2-10. In Feile na nGael, Kenmare hosted Ballyheigue, Abbeydorney and Kenmare/Kilgarvan in the qualifying stages. Kenmare/Kilgarvan came out on top and qualified for the Féile final for the second year in a row. In the final in Abbeydorney they came up against a very strong Ballyduff team who ran out comfortable winners. The team coaches were Conor Daly ,Alan O’ Connor, Sean O’ Regan and Flor O’ Brien. Thank you to all parents who supported these teams and who provided teas, coffees, sandwiches and cakes for all participating Feile teams in Kenmare.

Our U13 Hurlers were presented with medals winning The South Kerry Hurling League, the final was held in Fr. Breen Park.

Kenmare/ Kilgarvan U16 hurlers took part in Division 1 of the County League and were very competitive reaching the League semi-final, beaten by eventual winners Ballyduff. In the championship we reached the semi-final and again were beaten by eventual winners Ballyduff. This was a great game of hurling with K/K playing most of the second half with fourteen men and led by a point until a lucky goal by Ballyduff five minutes into injury time decided the game. This is a great bunch of players and have massive potential if they stick together going forward. Tom Palmer managed the U16 team along with John Foley, Kilgarvan.

Football medals were presented to our U12’s who won Phase 1 Division 2B of the Lee Strand County League. Mentors of our U12 teams were Micheal O’ Shea, Johnny Atlantic O’Sullivan, Denis O’Shea Gerry O’Shea and Sean Hussey. Our U12’s played in various Blitzes and won the Sneem Family Festival Blitz.

U14 Football. Kenmare competed in Division 2 of the County League. Despite being a young panel the group competed strongly and acquitted themselves very well. Later in the year, the U14’s did very well in the East Kerry League, winning all their group games before losing narrowly to Firies in an entertaining final. The U14 group were successful in the John Egan Memorial , 7-a-side Tournament in Sneem, winning it outright on the day.

U16 Football. Our U16’s played in Division 2 of the County League and qualified in the group stage. They played away to An Ghaeltacht and won after exra time. The final was against Firies and it is said it was ‘The game of the year’, Kenmare fought hard all the way and missed out by the narrowest of margins in the end.The team was managed by Alan Sheehy, Bosco Mc Gearailt, and Edward Eugene O’Sullivan.

From Fr. Breen Park to Croke Park.

Bord na nÓg Kenmare were very proud to see two of their underage players, who played with the club from U6 upwards in both hurling and football, walk the steps in The Hogan Stand to accept the Tommy Markham Cup in early September. Dan and James McCarthy did us proud when they played with The Kerry Minor Team during 2018, the first hurdle was against Tipperary away followed by a very strong Cork Minor Team, going on to win The Munster Final against Clare, playing Roscommon and Monaghan along the way until the final hurdle against Galway, thus claiming the Five in a Row. They went from Fr. Breen Park to Croke Park and back with the support of the whole club and community behind them Kenmare Club hosted Dan and James in Kenmare GAA hall in October and there was a great turn out from enthusiastic fans both young and old. James and Dan visited all the schools in the area, going back to their primary schools in Tulloha and Réalt na Mara must have been special and of course Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine where they both are in Leaving Cert Year. All young under-age players out there keep practising, it could be you some day. In 2019 we will have a number of players involved in development squads in both hurling and football and hoping that Tommy Cronin and Cian O’Connor will be included in The Kerry Minor Panel for 2019. Kenmare Bord na nÓg appreciate the support of all involved and the support we get from the local community. A registration day will be held early in the new year for all upcoming young footballers and hurlers in Kenmare.