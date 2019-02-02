Well done to our 18 athletes who competed at the Kerry Colleges Cross-Country in Killarney on Thursday January 17th.

In the Minor Girls 1500m, Mia Granville was 7th; in the Minor Boys 2000m, Tommy Arthur was 2nd, Denis Twomey 26th, Cathal Murphy 28th and Conor Hennessy 30th ; in the Junior Girls 2000m Abbie Dunlop was 1st and Lucy Daly 8th and Caitlin O’Sullivan 20th.

In the Inter Girls 2500m Muirean de Faoite 8th, Emilia Antolok 9th, Eabha de Faoite 12th and Aoife Reilly 15th and the team won first team prize.

In the Inter Boys 3000m, Liam Palmer was 2nd and Michael Reilly was 3rd.

In the Senior Girls 2500m, Alyce O’Connor was 1st, Rhona Randles was 2nd, Grace Sayers 5th and Caoimhe Daly 7th and the Senior Girls team won first team prize. Best of luck to our athletes at the South Munster Schools on Friday February 1st in Riverstick, County Cork.