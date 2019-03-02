Busy month ahead at The Carnegie

Visual Arts February Exhibition Canvas Club.

Once again we will see a display of Mixed Media work from the very talented local children from The Canvas Club. All Welcome

Thursday 21st February @ 8pm

Peterloo (Film)

Tickets €8/Students€6

Friday 22nd February @ 8pm

Liam O Maonlai in concert.

An Irish musician best known as a member of the Hothouse Flowers, Maonlai formed the band in 1985 with his school mate Fiachna OBraonain. His solo releases include ‘Rian’ and ‘To be Touched’.

Tickets €20/Students €18

Thursday 28th February @ 8pm

A Star is Born (Film)

Tickets €8/Students€6

Saturday 2nd March @ 8pm

Don Stiffe in concert

One of the greatest singer songwriters to have emerged on the Irish folk scene in recent years, receiving critical acclaim and rewards both at home and abroad.

Tickets €15

Thursday 7th March @ 8pm

First Man (Film)

Friday 8th March @ 8pm

Classical Music ‘The Lir Quartet’ playing music by Britten and Mendelssohn. Pre concert talk by the musicians at 7pm.

Tickets €15/Students €10

Thursday 14th March @ 8pm

Bohemian Rhapsody (Film)

Tickets €8/Students€6

Friday 15th March @ 8pm

The Trials of Oscar Wilde performed by Centre Stage Theatre Company.

For reservations contact www.carnegieartskenmare.ie