More than €3,000 raised for Kerry Palliative Care Services

Davy Breen’s Loughbrin Walk on St Stephen’s Day raised €2,655 in aid of , and Davy presented the cheque to the Kerry Hospice Foundation representatives in the Blackwater Tavern. Davy thanked Mary and Teddy O’Neill of Blackwater Tavern for their support , Timothy Clifford who helped Davy with the event, members of Templenoe GAA Club who sponsored raffle prizes and everyone who supported the charity so generously. Davy had a barbeque and refreshments at Loughbrin Lake for all the walkers, and announced that the Loughbrin Walk on St Stephen’s Day is to become an annual event. A further €1,155 was raised by Paudie Kelleher at Kenmare Golf Club who organised a whip around at Kenmare Golf Club for the charity, in a spin off fundraiser inspired by Davy’s Walk. In total €3,810.00 was raised.

pics Mary O’Neill and Niamh Breen

The Kerry Hospice Foundation (KHF) is a voluntary organisation, founded in 1990, which helps provide funding and support for palliative care services in Kerry and to support patients who are living with an advancing illness. Kerry Hospice Foundation (KHF) raised, €3.6 million to complete the Palliative Day Care Unit /Suaimhneas centre which opened at Tralee General in 2007 and KHF built a 15 bed Inpatient Unit in 2017 at a cost of €6.5 million euro. Since Kerry Hospice Foundation was set up in 1990, Kerry People have raised 11 million for Palliative Care Services.

The Kerry Hospice Foundation (KHF) is a voluntary organisation which helps provide funding and support for palliative care services in Kerry. No member of KHF is paid for any of their work, time, effort or any costs incurred while helping the charity. All money raised in the county is spent locally. It costs €10,000 per week to cover specialised nursing, equipment and complimentary therapies needed to run the Tralee unit along with palliative care services in the wider Kerry community and in all the community hospitals in Kerry; Dingle, Killarney, Listowel, Kenmare etc.

Kerry Hospice Foundation provides funding for, Extra nursing care, including night and twilight nursing in people’s homes. Refurbishing hospice rooms in some of the community hospitals. Patients who require palliative care beds/care in designated nursing homes. Palliative Care equipment, aids and appliances to enable people to live more comfortably at home. Extra support for patients and their families. Ongoing education of nurse specialists and members of the multidisciplinary team in Specialist Palliative Care.

This is a very worthy charity and brings great comfort to patients and their families.