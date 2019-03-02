Busy month at Inter Kenmare

Inter Kenmare would like to congratulate Ben O’ Callaghan & Barry Fitzsimons on being selected for the Kerry U13 Airtricity League squad while Boki Nikic has again been selected for the Kerry U19 Airtricity League squad. While this means that they can no longer play with Inter we wish them all the very best of luck as they progress onwards.

This month also saw Inter Kenmare’s Neal O’Shea, Darragh Murphy, Barry Fitzsimons, Yago Cornide, Sean Treyvaud, Lucy Burton, Katie Cronin, Chloe Cremin and Grace Roberts White representing Kerry. It is a great achievement for the club to have our players representing their County and showcasing the talent in our area. While not every player wants to move in that direction it is great to see that there is a path of progression for those that do.

Our U10 Girls teams were out in strength in Fossa where they played in the MEK United Blitz Lots of fun had by all the girls on a cold day with some great play and goals scored.

Inter Kenmare’s U16’s were also out in force and took on Tralee Dynamo’s in the League winning 5:3