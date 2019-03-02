Go Kestrels!

Kenmare Kestrels Basketball Club had final fever for the month of February, we were extremely proud and delighted with the effort of our 5 teams who made it to their respective cup and plate finals.

On February 3rd our U16 Girls travelled to Killarney and put up a strong fight against St. Marys of Castleisland. Mary’s lead at half time 23-9. Our girls showed great team spirit, pulled together and were chasing Mary’s well finishing the third quarter 35-20. Unfortunately too much damage was done by St. Mary’s in the first half and our girls were unsuccessful in securing the W. The team and coaches should be extremely proud of the team effort and camaraderie that persevered throughout the game – well done!

The U16 Girls team alongside coaches Montse Salvado and Caroline Taylor with Rebecca O’Sullivan of Simplicity Boutique who kindly sponsored the new black kit for the team.

7 Robyn Mayhew, 13 Abby Littlejohn, 5 Ava Wiley, 11 Laurie Adams, 12 Aoife Crowley, 14 Serena O’Sullivan, 8 Amy Harrington, 15 Clionadh Daly, 10 Tania Salvado McCormack, 8 Sarah Taylor.

One of the best finals on February 10th saw Denis O’Shea’s and Dermot Healy’s U12 Boys take on St. Josephs in a nail biting plate final! The team put in a strong defensive game and it was all square at half time at 14 points a piece. At the end of the third quarter St. Josephs took the lead by 3 points but with some sharp shooting and perseverance our Kenmare team brought the score level on the final whistle. Extra time was a battle for both teams and unfortunately St. Josephs pulled away winning on a score line of 28-24. It was a thriller of a match, well done to all!

The U12 Boys; Liam Browne (Capt), David O’Brien, Charlie Guest, Ronan McCarthy, Liam O’Sullivan, Chulainn Hussey, John O’Sullivan, Michael Tagney, Frankie O’Shea, Jack Wiggins, Diarmuid Healy, Conor Galvin, Cathal Sweeney and Donnacha O’Sullivan.

At the time of writing, Sunday the 17th was a triple header for Kestrels Basketball Club. To start the festivities, our U16 D3 Boys took on Glenbeigh Falcons. The Senior Men were facing Killarney Cougars to fight it out for the W at 12:30pm. And to wrap it up our Senior Ladies were looking to (finally!) bring the Cup back to Kenmare as they also take on a strong Glenbeigh side at 1:45pm.

U16 Boys coached by Gráinne Brown and Shirley Cronin; Aidan Crowley, Tommy O’Sullivan, John McCarthy, Fearghal O’Sullivan, Luke Scanlon, Dylan Wallace, Séan Brown, Aodhán MacGearailt and Paul Cimpoies.

Senior Ladies coached by John Adam; 4 Montse Salvado, 23 Caroline Taylor, 11 Annie Cooper, 15 Julie O’Sullivan, 5 Katie Cooper, 7 Emma O’Sullivan, 22 Michelle Casey, 6 Amy Riordan and Emma O’Regan (not pictured).

Senior Men coached by Séan Hussey; Senan Sheehy, Eoin Murphy, Kane Reidy, Paraig Cronin, Brian O’Sullivan and Jason O’Shea.

In other news, new league games have started up and our U16 Boys have taken the jump up to Div 2 and are certainly rising to the challenge and playing some serious basketball! All teams have stepped it up in the New Year, are looking strong and doing great this season. Well Done to all involved and many thanks, it wouldn’t be Kenmare Kestrels without all of you!

“Alone we can do so little; together, we can do so much.” – Helen Keller

Go Kestrels!

