2019 Kerry Senior Football Club Championship

The draw for the Kerry Senior Club Football Championship took place recently in Austin Stack Park in Tralee. There were 8 teams in the drum and Kenmare were picked in Group 1 with recent All Ireland Intermediate winners Kilcummin, Austin Stacks and Dingle. Fixtures, dates and venues will be announced shortly.

Senior Football League Division 2

Our senior footballers kick off the new season in division 2 with an away trip to Annascaul. We have 2 league fixture in March followed by the club championship. All support for home and away game would be greatly appreciated.

Fixtures in March:

Away to Annascaul – Sunday March 10th at 2pm

Home to Beaufort – Sunday March 24th at 2pm

Kenmare Shamrocks Weekly Lotto Draw

Our current Lotto Jackpot is €7,400 and still growing! Weekly tickets can be purchased from local businesses in Kenmare town. You can also play online by visiting our Kenmare Shamrocks GAA Facebook page and clicking on the blue ‘Play Game’ button.

If you prefer to buy an Annual ticket that automatically includes you in 52 weekly draws (7 of which are free), please contact a member of the committee or call 086 2265164. Annual tickets are €90 each and remember “If you’re not in, you can’t win!”

Results for 10th February – Jackpot €7,300

Lotto Numbers Drawn: 2, 4, 14, 23

Jackpot Result: No Winner

€50 ‘Lucky Dip’ Draw;

David Cronin (Annual ticket) and Una McGillycuddy

€25 Vouchers for O Shea’s Main Street;

Margaret o Sullivan (Atlantic Bar, Annual Ticket) and Elisa Beudin

Child Protection Course

There will be a GAA Child Protection Course held in the GAA hall on Monday the 25th February starting at 7pm. This is very important from the coming season as coaches who have not completed the Child Protection course or Garda Vetting will be unable to coach for the 2019 season.

New Senior Football/Hurling Jersey Design 2019

Over the past few weeks we ran a vote on our Kenmare Shamrocks Instagram page which gave our followers the opportunity to select their preferred jersey design for 2019. We had a huge response and “Design B” won by only 6 votes.

