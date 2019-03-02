Golf in Kenmare

Ring of Kerry Results.

Feb 3rd 2019, Men’s Singles:

1st Jack Maye (19) 42Pts, 2nd John Maye (12) 40Pts, 3rd Daniel Taylor (18) 40Pts.

Sun Jan 27th

1st Jason Taylor (21) 40Pts OCB, Dermot Murphy (12) 40Pts, Kevin McGrath (11) 38Pts.

Sun Jan 20th

1st Junior O’Sullivan (12) 28Pts, 2nd David Keirns (7) 36Pts, 3rd John O’Keefe (15) 38Pts.

Kenmare Golf Club Results

Feb 3rd Men’s Results. 15 hole Singles.

1st. Paudie Kelleher (21) 34pts. 2nd. David O’Dwyer Jnr. (17) 32pts (OCB) 3rd. James Murphy (9) 32pts.

Ladies Results Sun 3rd. Feb. 12 hole 3 Club & Putter Competition. Sponsor Lady Captain Grainne Crowley. 1st. Joanne Bhamvra (27) 26pts 2nd. Grainne Crowley (32) 23pts Congratulations to Colette Bradshaw, winner of 2018 Birdie tree with a total of 12 birdies last year. A big thank you to sponsor Mary Rogers

Sunday 20th. Jan. 18 Hole Singles.

1st. Dave Burke (10) 40pts. 2nd. Eoin McSwiney (23) 40pts (OCB) 3rd. Sean Daly (Killarney) (18) 39pts. Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Sean Finn 19

Ladies Results Sunday, 20th January.

15 Hole Stableford Singles with Mystery hole no. 9 1st. Mege Dalton (20) 30 pts. 2nd. Colette Bradshaw (13) 27 pts. Thanks to sponsor, Laura Hatton.

Jan 13th

Men’s Results. 18 Hole Singles sponsored by Johnny and Noreen Allen. 1st. Sean Finn (20) – 42pts. 2nd Johnny Duggan (6) – 41pts. 3rd. Gavin O’Shea (14) – 39pts. Massive turnout, great win for Sean Finn and congratulations to John Duggan who had the first eagle of the season on the 16th. Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Paul Browne 20pts

Spring is in the air!

Despite some inclement weather, the golf season is well and truly up and running, with lots going on. Kenmare Golf Club are running mens and ladies Spring Leagues through February and March. The Spring League is great – nothing like a league table and team spirit to get people out.

We hosted a rules night open to ALL golfers in Kenmare on Feb 10thwith Moira Lynnott of the ILGU. This and the (slightly controversial) rules quiz afterwards were a great success.

Our ladies club had an Abba night in January also.

Thanks to all the members who donated at the Men’s Christmas Party, and the Ladies Grannies vs Non-Grannies competition, and to Davy and Carmel for their great fundraising work.

On top of this we’re starting to get ready for inter-club golf, and getting ready for the 2019 Junior Season. And Kenmare GC are getting ready for March 5th, when we are officially installed as host club for the Kerry Federation of Golf. Busy times!

Happy Golfing .. Get your clubs out!

Over Christmas Kenmare Golf Club raised €1055 towards the Kerry Palliative Care Unit at Tralee General Hospital, adding to the funds raised by Davy Breen’s Monster Walk for the same cause.

Davy and Carmel Breen accepted the cheque from Kenmare Golf Club Captain Paudie Kelleher and Lady Captain Grainne Crowley.