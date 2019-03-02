We’d like to thank the outgoing committee for all their hard work and dedication throughout 2018, it was greatly appreciated by all. Coming into a new year we hope to bring even more young girls to join our teams, giving them a chance to improve their skills and to help them work their way up the ladder.

Following our recent AGM all positions on the committee were filled. Our club officers for 2019 are;

Chairperson Betty Cremin

Vice Chair Clara Brosnan

Secretary Helen MacDywer

Treasurer Norma O’ Connor

Registrar Johanna Bhamvra

PRO Katie McCarthy

Children’s Officer Denise Tangney

We recently held two registration days, this brought in many of our numbers. But if you missed out, we’ve extended the date for late registration fees to February 16th. After the 16th, all age categories have a price increase of €5, check out our Facebook page Inbhear Scéine Gaels Ladies Football Club for more details.

There has been a very successful start to the new year on the Kerry team side as we’ve four talented girls on three different teams. Julie O’ Sullivan and Katie Palmer have been reselected onto the minor panel for the second year in a row. Amy Harrington has moved up to the U16 panel, after she captained the Kerry U14s all the way to an All-Ireland semi-final. Where they fell short in the end after making a serious comeback. And lastly, Ayla O’ Neill has been selected to play on the U14 panel for this year, this is a huge achievement for Ayla as she took part in development squads previously. Having four Kerry players, is a massive achievement for our club, and we are very proud of all of them and wish them and their teammates success for the year ahead.

To finish up, senior ladies training will take place every Friday from 8.30pm to 9.30pm in Kenmare astro field. Can all players please bring €3 to cover the cost of lights. New players are always welcome! For all other age groups, we hope to begin training soon, so please watch out for updates on our Facebook page.

If anyone is interested in training or helping with any of our teams, please contact our Chairperson Betty Cremin on 086 3820529.