Adventure racers from all over Ireland to descend on Kenmare for action packed weekend

Quest Kenmare returns for a second year running on Saturday 2nd March and will see more than 1400 adventurers traverse roads, hills and waterways around Kenmare.

The countdown is on to the hotly-anticipated Quest adventure race. The event is a complete sell out for the second year running with many would-be participants still on the hunt for spots for the event. Kicking off in the Square in Kenmare, participants will run, cycle and kayak their way around Kenmare Bay, Bonane and on down to Glengariff and back again.

Elite Event Management who produce the Ring of Beara Cycle Kenmare also run the Quest Adventure Series. Race Organiser, Oliver Kirwan, says the popularity of the event is testament to people’s love for Kenmare and adventure racing, he said, “This event has proved really popular to date and the support we’ve received locally is just brilliant. We’ll be bringing more than 1400 adventure racers to town and we know Kenmare will put on a great reception as always. It’s going to be a great day and I would encourage anyone in the vicinity to come out and support the racers and join in with the finish line craic.”

There are three routes participants will traverse, the 28km ‘Challenge’ route, the 43km ‘Sport’ route and the 72km ‘Expert’ route.

Sarah Durkin of Kenmare Marketing and Events Group (KMEG) said, “It’s fantastic that Quest is coming back to Kenmare, particularly at a traditionally quiet time of year. Last year’s event went really well and it will be great to have adventure racers coming from around Ireland and abroad to experience all that Kenmare has to offer both in terms of the outdoors but also in the local hospitality in and around the town.”

Road users are to be advised that road closures will be in place for the Square Kenmare from 6am to 6pm on Saturday 2nd March. Some parking restrictions will be in place in Kenmare town from 6pm Friday 1st March to 6pm Saturday 2nd March. Roads in Bonanne and the N71 will also be in use but no road closures apply. Road users are asked to please drive with caution as there will be a large volume of cyclist will be on the roads. Thanks to all for their cooperation to help facilitate this event.

Quest Adventure series has five Irish events in 2019, Quest Kenmare (2nd March), Quest Glendalough (6th April), Quest 12/24 – Sneem & South Kerry (31st August), Quest Lough Derg (14th September) and Quest Killarney (12th October).