Exciting month ahead at The Carnegie

Thursday 21st March 8pm

Film The Camino Voyage (2018) Irish Documentary.

Saturday 23rd March 8pm

Eric Patrick Nolan in Concert ‘’Listen to the River’ Debut Tour.

Join one of Ireland’s finest and upcoming artists for an evening of breath-taking vocals and captivating songs.

Tickets €15

Thursday 28th March 8pm

Film ‘The Little Stranger’ (2018)

Starring Donal Gleeson and Ruth Wilson.

March 29th, 30th, 31st and April 1st 8pm

Drama ‘The Ghost Train’ performed by The Carnegie Players

Tickets €15/Students €12

Thursday 4th April 8pm

Film ‘The Wife’ (KFS) with Glenn Close

Behind any great man, there’s always a greater woman – and you’re about to meet her!

Friday 5th and 12th April 8pm

GAA Centenary 1988 a local film by Patsy O’Sullivan, Bonane

Tickets €10

Thursday 11th April 8pm

Film ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ (2018)

Friday 13th April 8pm

Youghal Musical Society with ‘It’s a Grand Night for Singing’

The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Tickets €12.

All movies start at 8pm. Admission €8/€6 (students)