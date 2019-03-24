Sneem Walking Club upcoming walks:

Sunday 24th March 2019

Glorach Loop Walk (part of the Kerry Way).

Approx a 3.5 hour to 4 hour walk.

Walk leader Nick Hefferman.

Please contact Nick on 087 2593332 if you want to do this walk.

Meet at Dan Murphys pub South Square Sneem at 10am. Good walking attire essential and bring a packed lunch/refreshments. Transport to be arranged dependent upon numbers.

Sunday 7th April 2019

We hope to do 2 walks in the Killarney National Park.

One will be an easier walk in the ground areas of approx 1 hour to 1 and half hours. The more challenging walk will be up to Torc Waterfall and towards Derrycunnihy Church. Approx 3 to 4 hours.

Please contact Nick Hefferman on 087 2593332 if you want to do either walk.

For both walks meet at Dan Murphys pub South Square Sneem at 10am

Good walking attire essential for the more challenging walk and also have a packed lunch/ refreshments. Transport to be arranged, as well as walk leaders, nearer the time.