Golf in Kenmare

Ring of Kerry Results

March 10th Men’s Singles:

1St Kevin McGrath(10) 33Pts, 2nd Derek Hillier(8) 32Pts, 3rd Jason Taylor(19) 28Pts.

Feb 24th Men’s Singles:

1st Cyril O’Donoghue(14) 37Pts, 2nd Martin Veldhoen(19)37 Pts, .3rd Jason Taylor (19) 36 Pts.

17th Feb Men’s V Par

1st Dermot Murphy(11) 5up, 2nd Joe Harrington(17) 4up, 3rd Simon Staugh(11) 4up (OCB).

Feb 3rd 2019, Men’s Singles:

1st Jack Maye(19( 42Pts, 2nd John Maye (12) 40Pts, 3rd Daniel Taylor(18) 40Pts.

Kenmare Golf Club Results:

March 10th Men’s Results. Spring League Round 2.

1st. Mark O’Donovan (9) 42pts. 2nd. Gavin O’Shea (14) 40 pts. 3rd. Bosco MacGearailt (22) 39pts.

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Patrick O’Sullivan (Lissyclearig) – 19pts.

Ladies Results.March 10th: 15 hole Stableford Sponsor Breda Murphy

1st. Delia Long (26) 26pts 2nd. Leonie Lyons (33)21pts

Congratulations to Winners of the Winter League, Team B.

Wednesday Monthly Eclectic

1st Noreen Crowley 33 points 2nd Delia Long

9 Hole Monthly Eclectic

1st Margaret Hanley 25 points

Feb 24th Ladies Results

1st. Kim Kennedy (13) 29 pts. OCB

2nd. Margaret Hanley (18) 29 pts.

3rd. Chris O’Siochru (18) 27 pts. Thanks to sponsor, Suzanne Doran.

Feb 24th Men’s Results.

1st. Niall O’Shea (16) and David Jnr. O’Dwyer (17) – 92pts. 2nd. John Duggan (5) and Gerald O’Dwyer (13) – 90 pts. Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Bertie McSwiney – 22pts.

Golf News

Kerry Captains

There are 16 Golf Clubs in Kerry affiliated to a Kerry Federation of Golf Clubs. This the GAA equivalent of the County Board,. The Federation of Clubs has a host club every year, who look after the officiating of Golf in Kerry, run county-wide competitions and look after junior golf for the year. We are proud to announce that Kenmare GC are the host club for the Kerry federation of Clubs this year, with officers as follows: Captain David O’Dwyer, Sec John Barry Treasurer Bernard Hourihan Junior Convenor John Sheppard. David and his team took office on March 5th, and will do Kerry golf proud over the year.

Food, Glorious Food

Kenmare GC will be home to a new restaurant, McCarthy’s Par at Kenmare Golf Club. The restaurant will be open at weekends from March 16th, with a full opening at Easter.

We have had some trial runs with food for our Men’s West Cork league Shield team (food outstanding, golf mediocre), and the feedback was very good. Call in to the Golf Club and check it out – EVERYBODY is welcome. Look out for local advertising and keep an eye on “McCarthy’s Par at Kenmare Golf Club”.

Credit Union Competition

At the time of writing, the final touches of preparations are going on for the Kenmare GC Local Areas Competition. This is a unique annual event, where Killarney Credit Union sponsor a competition for local teams. This will be a unique mix of 120 golfers – of all ages, locations, abilities and golfing styles. A great Credit Union event, for local people with a brilliant local sponsor.