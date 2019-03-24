Historic Night in Kilgarvan!

The first ever football match played under lights in Kilgarvan took place on Friday 22nd February when Kilgarvan/Tuosist minors took on Listowel Emmets in Division 5 of the Minor County League.

Listowel Emmets opened the scoring with a point from play, it was going to be another 25 minutes before they scored again!

Kilgarvan/Tuosist’s Mark Torpey scored the next 2 points and then pointed a free. Sean Sutton Scored the next point before Mark Torpeys 3 points from frees and Corey Murphy’s point had us 0-08 to 0-01 at the 15 minute mark. Super midfield play by Jack Foley and Kieran Harrington ensuring we winning our kickouts and balls being won well inside by Ronan Foley led to a constant supply to the forwards. Mark Torpey found the back of the net after a pass from Ronan Foley, This was quickly followed by another goal from Corey Murphy. Mark Torpey and Listowel swapped points just before half time. The half time score was 2-09 to 0-02.

In the second half Kilgarvan/Tuosist were playing against a gale force wind. Listowel got the next 3 points, 2 from frees before Ronan Foley scored Kilgarvan/Tuosists 3rd goal. This was followed by a point from Mark Torpey. Two further Listowel points, 1 from play and a super point from a placed ball by Jack Foley put Kilgarvan/Tuosist the deserving winners on a final scoreline of 3-11 to 0-07.

Great teamwork, great heart and great play from our backs Darragh and Tomas Creedon, Gary and Phoenix Randles, Darragh O’Brien and Eoin O’Shea ensured that the Listowel forwards were well marked. The midfield battle was well won by Jack Foley and Kieran Harrington. Our forwards Corey and Dion Murphy, Ronan Foley, Mark Torpey, Tadgh O’Donoghue and Sean Sutton played as a unit with great teamwork displayed. Dylan Cusack was solid in goal and no ball hit the back of his net. Well done to all players and mentors John Foley, Killian Murphy and Michael O’Sullivan Tim, Flor O’Brien and Sean O’Sullivan. Referee: Donal Casey Scartaglen

Team: Dylan Cusack, Eoin O’Shea, Tomas Creedon Darragh Creedon, Phoenix Randles, Gary Randles, Darragh O’Brien, Jack Foley(0-01), Kieran Harrington, Sean Sutton (0-01), Mark Torpey (1-08,0-4f), Dion Murphy, Corey Murphy (1-01), Ronan Foley (1-0), Tadgh O’Donoghue, Sean O’Shea.

