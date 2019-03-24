Kilgarvan Ag Rith and Ag Suil

Do you want to Walk/Run in a safe area?

Do you want to meet people and chat while you Walk/Run?

Do you want to get fit and active?

Do you want to Walk/Run in a well lit up area on a comfortable surface?

Well come along to Kilgarvan GAA grounds every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm.

Join our club as a Social Member for 12 months for only €40. Use the track by day at a time that suits you or at night on the evenings when the lights are on!

Full membership, juvenile membership and family offers also available. Contact Club Secretary JoAnn Murphy for more information on 087 9893133.