The Blackwater Singers celebrate with song

presented a Night of Song in Blackwater Tavern on Thursday 11th of April. Special Guests on the night included ‘Finding Your Voice’ Killarney Ladies Singing Group and Musical Director and Soprano Mary Culloty O’Sullivan. Both groups performed five songs each, Mary Culloty O’Sullivan also sang and at the end the two groups sang a selection of songs together ending with Irelands Call.

Admission was free but donations were accepted for Crumlin Children’s Hospital and Noah Switzer Buckley, a child with Autism.