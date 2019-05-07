Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

Council Motions.

At this month’s Kerry county council meeting I have asked Kerry county council to write to the Department of Agriculture asking them to suspend all sheep inspections for the months of April and May while the sheep are lambing.

I have also asked that Kerry County Council to write to the relevant authorities seeking an update on the implantation of the national broadband plan.

Darkness into light.

Registration is now open online through the Darkness into Light website for those who wish to take part in the Darkness into Light Kenmare walk starting at Kenmare Mart. This year’s walk takes place on Saturday morning at 4.15am on the 11th May.

Campaign Trail.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has welcomed me at their door steps on the canvass trail. For those of you who I have not spoken to yet I look forward to doing so in the coming weeks. If you require a postal vote, change of address, or to register to vote form, these forms are available on www.checktheregister.ie or alternatively make contact with me.

Clinics.

I am available every day in Kenmare Mart. I also hold clinics in south and west Kerry throughout the month.

Cllr Dan Mc Carthy, Kilcurrane East, Kenmare

087-6846513 087-2224411 (work number)