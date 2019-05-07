Great opportunity as John returns home!

John Roberts is finally ready to hand over the keys of his business All Lock & Safe!

John and family are taking a year out from July 2019 to return to his native Australia, and his lucrative key cutting and property maintenance business ‘All Lock & Safe’ is now up for sale.

John has spent over 10 years in Roddy’s shop on 24 Henry street building up a substantial loyal client base locally and has an extensive number of clients and contacts in the greater Cork/Kerry region. This is a great opportunity for a new owner to reap the fruits of his labour over the last decade and take over the business as a going concern.

This is a wonderful new venture for the right person who would like to start out on their own or for may want to move into semi-retirement and be their own boss. There is great scope within the business and extensive/varied client base to tailor the business to the purchasers’ own needs, skills, work lifestyle and interests.

The business is being sold as a going concern and everything you need to run it will be provided with the sale including as much training and support as may be required.

John would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all his clients and many friends in Kenmare and the greater Cork/Kerry area for their ongoing business and loyal support with a very special thanks to Mary and Michael from O’ Donoghue’s shop (Roddy’s) for their fantastic support and kindness to John and his family over the last ten years.

All Lock and Safe is priced to sell so if you would like to make a genuine enquiry then you can contact John on info@masterlocksmith’s.ie or by phone on 087 6196383

If full training is required in advance, then remember to contact John sooner rather than later as he is flying out to Oz in a little over two months’ time in the first week of July.