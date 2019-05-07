Great month ahead at The Carnegie

Thursday 18th April @ 8pm
Film ‘Widows’ (15)
Crime /Drama/Thriller Starring Glenn Close
Tickets €8/Students €6
Thursday 25th April @ 8pm
‘Escobar’ (loving Pablo) (16)
Action/Biography/Crime
Starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.
Tickets €8/Students €6
Saturday 27th April @ 5pm
‘Bedtime Stories’ by Theatre Games Ireland
A fun hilarious new play written by Ed Monk and directed by April Ferron. Tickets €8
Saturday 4th May @ 8pm
‘Crowman’
A dark comedy starring Jon Kenny (D’Unbelievables) about one man’s loneliness, and his pathological hatred of crows.
Tickets €20
Friday 10th May @ 8pm
Johnny Duhan ‘The Voyage’
Johnny Duhan performs a series of solo shows based on some of his most intimate songs and stories dealing with the highs and lows of life.
Tickets €20
.