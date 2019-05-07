Great month ahead at The Carnegie

Thursday 18th April @ 8pm

Film ‘Widows’ (15)

Crime /Drama/Thriller Starring Glenn Close

Tickets €8/Students €6

Thursday 25th April @ 8pm

‘Escobar’ (loving Pablo) (16)

Action/Biography/Crime

Starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Tickets €8/Students €6

Saturday 27th April @ 5pm

‘Bedtime Stories’ by Theatre Games Ireland

A fun hilarious new play written by Ed Monk and directed by April Ferron. Tickets €8

Saturday 4th May @ 8pm

‘Crowman’

A dark comedy starring Jon Kenny (D’Unbelievables) about one man’s loneliness, and his pathological hatred of crows.

Tickets €20

Friday 10th May @ 8pm

Johnny Duhan ‘The Voyage’

Johnny Duhan performs a series of solo shows based on some of his most intimate songs and stories dealing with the highs and lows of life.

Tickets €20

