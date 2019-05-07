Congratulations all round at Kenmare Family Resource Clinic

Congratulations to the 11 committed participants who completed SafeTALK this month. This programme was organised by , funded by HSE and held in the Adult Education Centre.

Three of our lovely members of Kenmare Youth Cafe thanking Orla O Sullivan for raising €704 for the youth cafe! Thanks Orla!

Well done to the group who were presented with certification last week for their completion of ‘Introduction to Personal Development’. This course was organised by Kenmare FRC, run by SHEP and funded by Kerry ETB.

All smiles from the group of young men from Atlantic Lodge who completed an 8 week cookery course through Kenmare FRC.