Much to celebrate at Kenmare Kestrels

Kenmare Kestrels are celebrating our most successful season since the Club was founded in 2006.

Our ladies team won the Division 2 Cup final for the first time defeating Glenbeigh Falcons 53 to 49 in Killarney. Captain Caroline Taylor, Montse Salvado, Annie Cooper, Katie Cooper, Emma O’Sullivan, Julie O’Sullivan, Michelle O’Sullivan, Amy Riordan and Emma O’Reagan and were outstanding for the women who led the game start to finish. A fantastic season for this ladies team and coach John Adams.

Our U16 Girls continue to be the talk of Ireland with Tania McCormack making the Irish National Team and our girls qualifying for the All Ireland Club Finals in Dublin at the end of April. Amy Harrington, Laurie Adams, Aoife Crowley, Tania McCormack, Clionagh Daly, Serena O’Sullivan, Ava Wiley, Robyn Mayhew, Abbie Littlejohn, Molly Bhamvra, Katie Cronin, Lucy Daly, Jodie O’Shea, Leah Donovan and a host of outstanding players make this team the pride of our club. A special thanks to Montse Salvado and Caroline Taylor for their extra efforts this year with this team. The girls recently hosted Fr Mathews from Cork for a joint training session and then competitive game of basketball. Kenmare came out on top by a score of 49 to 44 (Kerry beating Cork!). A wonderful achievement for this group of girls who had a really successful school basketball season too.

It was great to see our Senior Men return to the court this year and reach the Cup final but lose out to Killarney Cougars.

Our U14 boys also made it to their Cup Final but narrowly missed out on the W.

The club would not be able to offer such quality basketball if it wasn’t for our club officials John Adams, Chairperson, Grainne Browne, Vice Chair, Maureen O’Shea, Secretary, Noreen McSwiney, Treasurer, Josephine Taft, Children’s Officer; and Annie Cooper PRO. Our coaches are so valuable to us as well John, Grainne, Monste Salvado, Caroline Taylor, Elaine Daly, Sean Hussey, John Daly, Dermot Healy, Denis O’Shea, Eileen Granville, Shirley Cronin, Michael O’Sullivan, Mike Hussey, Rory O’Sullivan, Sinead O’Sullivan, Angela Rocheford, and all the parent volunteers. Thanks must also go to Dermot Healy and the staff of Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine for being such wonderful hosts.

The Kestrels would also like to thank our new kit sponsors this year The White Room, Sean Daly & Co., Quills, Granville Motors, Murphy’s SuperValu, Lloyds Pharmacy, Coachmans, Simplicity, Red Bear, and KPH. The Kestrels are an embodiment of a community coming together to promote a healthy and inclusive lifestyle through basketball.

We have great numbers of U8 Boys and Girls, U10 Boys and Girls, U12 Boys and Girls, U14 Girls and Boys, U 16 Girls and Boys as well as Senior Ladies and Senior Men’s Teams this season. Well done to all involved. Next up is our sold out Easter basketball camp on April 23rd and 24th, AGM, awards night and hopefully All Ireland success!

Go Kestrels!