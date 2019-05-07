Busy month at Kenmare Shamrocks GAA

2019 Kerry Senior Football Club Championship.

Our first outing in the Senior Club Championship took us to Lewis road in Killarney where we took on recent All Ireland Intermediate Champions Kilcummin. After a closely fought battle Kenmare won on a score line of 1-13 to 0-15 points. We now face Dingle and Austin Stacks in this Group 1 division.

Kenmare Shamrocks Weekly Lotto Draw.

Our current lotto jackpot is €8,100 and still growing! Weekly tickets can be purchased from local businesses in Kenmare town. You can also play online by visiting our Kenmare Shamrocks GAA Facebook page and clicking on the blue ‘Play Game’ button.

If you prefer to buy an Annual ticket that automatically includes you in 52 weekly draws (7 of which are free), please contact a member of the committee or call 086 2265164. Annual tickets are €90 each and remember “IF YOU’RE NOT IN, YOU CAN’T WIN !!”

Results for 7th April Jackpot €8,100.

Our weekly club Lotto draw took place in The Coachman’s Townhouse on Sunday 7th April at 8pm. The Jackpot amount was a whopping €8,100 and here are the results that followed;

Lotto Numbers Drawn: 2, 15, 19, 30

Jackpot Result: No Winner

€50 Lucky Dip Draw; Theresa Morley and Darren O’Sullivan

€25 Vouchers for Pete Hanley’s Barber Shop; Denis Cronin and Zeta O’Connor

Membership.

Kenmare Shamrocks GAA Club member registration is now open ONLINE for 2019 season. Just go to the Kenmare Shamrocks web page on www.clubforce.com and fill in the details. Our club registration day will be announced shortly.

Charity Cycle 2019.

On behalf of Kenmare Shamrocks GAA Coiste na nÓg and Kenmare Cycling Club, we would like to thank everyone who took part in our charity cycle last Saturday. It was a very successful event and is getting more popular as the years go on. Congratulations to the 5 winners of the ‘Golden Tickets’ which enters them into the Ring of Beara cycle on the 25th May. A huge ‘Thank You’ must go to the committee members who organised this event and to all the volunteers who helped out on the day.

Fixtures and results.

Why not join our Facebook page ‘Kenmare Shamrocks GAA’ and stay up to date with all our clubs fixtures, results, lotto and fund raising. We are also on Twitter and Instagram @kenmaregaa.