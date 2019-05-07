After a very busy start to the season at Inbhear Scéine Gaels Ladies Football Club things are beginning to slow down and our teams are starting to get settled back into training and games.

Our U10s attended a blitz in Legion to start their season off, they train on Tuesday’s from 6pm – 7pm in the school field behind St. Johns.

We are delighted to have two U12 teams competing this year, the preliminary rounds are coming to an end. Our A team have won 2 out of 3 games. While our very young B team is doing very well. They have also played 3 games.

We also have 2 U14 teams competing which is first for the club. Having two teams gives us a better chance at ensuring that all girls get a chance to play at most of the games. Both teams are currently playing in the county league we have the A team in division 2 and the B team in division 5. We are delighted to say that our division 5 team are taken part in the 9 A Side competition where county players are not to participate. They recently took on St. Pats in Blennerville.

Our U16s have only started their campaign with three games played. In two games they played strong and showed great potential but unfortunately fell short at the final whistle. This young team show signs of a very strong team in the future. In their first game they took on Legion in Killarney. Amy Harrington has also been playing with the U16 Kerry team, they started their All Ireland campaign back in February where they were to take on Tipperary on snow day, but the game was rescheduled, and the girls took on Tipperary in Fitzgerald’s Stadium. They have proved to be a strong young team, they have worked hard to reach the Munster final.

Our minor ladies have been busy training with other teams. Joanne, Katie and Emma played a great game with Glenflesk against Scartaglen at the end of February, Emma and Julie played their first game with Castleisland Desmonds in the end of February also where they defeated Na Gaeil, Julie and Katie have been out with the Kerry Minors, they have only played one game, but came out victorious in round one of the Munster Championship. Unfortunately, they have now lost out to rivals Cork in their second game. Well done girls we are very proud of you!

Our Senior ladies have played one team in the county league. They took to the field the Bank Holiday Monday where they played Dr. Crokes in a very physical game, our very young team played their hearts out and were very unlucky to lose out. But it’s only onwards and upwards from here.

Training times:

U10 6pm – 7 pm on Tuesday’s in the school field behind St. Johns.

U14 4.45pm – 6pm in Kenmare GAA on a Friday evening.

U16 4pm – 5.30pm Mondays and Thursdays in the school field

Check out our Facebook page to stay up to date