Medals all round at Kenmare Bay Swim Club

The last few weeks have been very busy for the .

Tommy Arthur secured numerous Munster Meet 3 qualifying times with a silver medal to boot, Josh Foley broke the 30 second barrier in the 50metre freestyle, Ben Merrigan represented the Munster team in the first ever National Inter-provincial Cup in the NAC, and Ciara Harrington achieved a National Division Two qualifying time, first one of many to be sure!

The athletes had super successful weekends in Wexford and UL Sports Arena securing more National Division One times and too many medals and personal bests to mention. Well done team of Lucy, Amy, Josh, Tommy A, Luke, Ben, Ciara, Holly and Saoirse.

The club were extremely lucky to have Mary Haughney, FINA referee, from Swim Ireland carry out a turns clinic with the performance squad recently, she also trained many parents of the club to become qualified Level 1 Officials. We hope to train up as Level 2 Officials in the future, which is extremely important to all the swimmers of the club. Thank you to all the parents that took part in this valuable requirement for the club.