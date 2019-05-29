Accident waiting to happen!

Cill Mhuire Management Company has been campaigning strongly in recent years to get a footpath with public lighting from the Cill Mhuire Estate in Kilmurry to the bypass road.

While they have highlighted the increasing safety issues and pleaded their case with the Kerry County Council to date the council have no plans to address this issue.

As it is Council election time, the management company have erected two signs at the entrance to Cill Mhuire Estate to highlight this issue with canvassing council candidates.

Their message is clear and serious, ‘This is a serious safety issue for residents and pedestrians, do something before there is an accident.’