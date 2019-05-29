Neidin Bowls have an exciting month coming up when four teams of four players enter the E.B.S.Shield and Sean Chairde Plate Competitions on May 20th at Killarney. We won both competitions last year, so let’s hope we can repeat the success this time..

Teams 1 and 2 start their league programmes next month and we will keep you posted with the scores.

This successful Bowls Club has two vacancies for new members, both older and younger. Full tuition will be given, so come and join us and enjoy the craic on Monday and Thursday mornings 10.45am -1pm.

Please contact Rosemary Boynton on 085 8820631 for further details.