Welcome to this month’s Golf in Kenmare Section.

Ring of Kerry Results:

April 28th Men’s Singles: 1st Simon Stauch(12) 40Pts, 2nd Joseph O’Neill(1) 39Pts, 3rd Michael O’Sullivan(11) 38Pts.

April 21st Men’s Singles: 1St Daniel Taylor(18) 40Pts, 2nd Michael O’Sullivan(12) 39Pts, 3rd Toby Steadman(3) 37Pts.

April 7th Men’s Singles:

1St David Keirns 68, 2nd George Harrington 69, 3rd Paul O’Connor 72.

March 31st 2-Ball Better Ball

1st Mattie Twomey and John O’Keeffe 46Pts, 2nd David Keirns and Eugene O’Sullivan 46Pts, 3rd Dermot Murphy and Colm Buckley 46Pts

Kenmare Golf Club Results:

28th April Men’s Results. 18 Hole Singles Stableford.

1st. Patrick O’Sullivan (Lissyclearig) (23) 41pts. 2nd. Michael O’Connor (Blackwater) (25) 40pts. 3rd. David O’Dwyer Jnr. (17) 40pts. Thursday Autumn gold Winner – Denis Horgan 21pts.

Ladies results Sun28th. April 1st. Clara Brosnan ( 20) 36pts 2nd. Rosemary Boyton (34) 36pts

21st April Men’s Easter Hamper kindly sponsored by Marion and David O’Dwyer, Rockcrest House, Kenmare. 1st Kevin Lynch(9) 41Pts. 2nd Sean Finn(19) 39 Pts. 3rd Sean Murphy(19) 38Pts

Men’s White Tees Comp 1st Charlie Vaughan(17) 45Pts. 2nd David Keirns(6) 42Pts (OCB).

Ladies Results Renee Keating Cup Sponsored by Davitts 1st Anne Clifford 71 Nett(OCB). 2nd Noreen Crowley 71 Nett. 3rd Grainne Crowley 72 Nett. Best Gross Danielle Froment 85. Putting Comp Kim Kennedy 30 putts.

Sun 14th April 18 Hole Singles Stableford. 1st. Colm O’Sullivan (16) 38pts. 2nd. Charlie Vaughan (17) 37pts.

Men’s Doubles Qualifiers.

1st. Sean Twomey and Flor O’Donoghue – 47pts. 2nd. Sean Murphy and Shane Dalton – 46pts. Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Paul Burden 21pts.

Golf News

Captains Day!

Kenmare Golf Club is the host club of the Kerry Federation of Golf this year. On Sat 27th April, all the Captains from Kerry came to Kenmare for the Annual Captain’s Day. Read on for the report!

As storm Hannah headed away to the east, all of the Kerry club Captains and their guests descended on Kenmare Golf Club for the first of the Federation of County Kerry golf clubs events to be hosted by Kenmare this year. It wasn’t quite “calm after the storm” but the competition went ahead as planned thanks to some great work by Kenmare’s green keepers. This year’s Federation Captain, David O’Dwyer also welcomed a number of special guests on the day, the three Federation trustees, Pat O’Dwyer, George Nash & Jack Buckley and two of last year’s Federation officers, Michael Barry and John Fox.

The competition was a 4 ball better ball with each Captain and their guest competing for the prizes. Home advantage proved to be a deciding factor with Kenmare’s Captain, Paudie Kelleher and his Vice Captain, James Murphy taking the top spot with 43 points. The runner up spot was taken by Killarney’s Captain, James Curran and his guest, Killarney’s club secretary, Tom Barry with a score of 41 points. The best guest team prize was won by two well known Kerry golfers, Pat O’Dwyer and Jack Buckley with a massive score of 50 points.

Kenmare Golf Clubs new restaurant, McCarthy’s Par provided an excellent service and superb food on the day and all enjoyed the great hospitality in the clubhouse.

The much anticipated draw for the Dr Billy O Sullivan Shield and the Nines of Kerry Shield also took place on the day. Information on those draws and all other Federation events and competitions can be found on the Federation website, kerrygolffederation.com

The next Federation event will be hosted by Kenmare on June 8th when teams of six golfers from each Kerry club will compete for one of the most coveted and historic titles in Irish golf, the Kerry Shield.