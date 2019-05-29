Ring of Beara Cycle is a family affair!

The Ring of Beara Cycle Kenmare will take place on Saturday 25th of May this year. This popular event has its very own cycle for children, which all the family can get involved in and marks the day out as a true family occasion. Not to be out-done by their parents on their bikes, children in national school classes between 3rd and 5th can take part in a free kids’ cycle around Kenmare Town on the same day.

Mickey ‘Ned’ O’Sullivan, a member of the Ring of Beara Cycle Kenmare Committee said, “We are pleased to give children the opportunity to get involved in this great day, not just for the fun but also to promote the health benefits of exercise and cycling. The cycling safety message is also important so children taking part will be benefiting in many ways. I look forward to welcoming them and their families to Kenmare.”

In addition a new way for local school children to get involved is to take part in a photo competition being run to coincide with the cycle. Finnegan’s Cycles in Kenmare are offering up a brand-new bike worth €300 for the winner of the competition. All they have to do is take a picture of the Ring of Beara Cycle from anywhere around the Beara Peninsula on event day and submit their photos to their primary school teacher by 28th May. The overall best photo will be chosen by award-winning local photographer Norman Mccloskey Photography.

The kid’s cycle will start at 10am in Kenmare Square and follow a short 2km route around Kenmare town. A team of marshals will supervise the route and ensure the safety of all children who participate. All participants should bring and wear a safety helmet for the cycle.

Mums and Dads are encouraged to join their children cycle this free fun event. Children participating in the events need to register with an accompanying adult from 9.30am in the marquee located in beside the Square in Kenmare.