Kenmare Shamrocks 2019 campaign gets off to great start

2019 Kerry Senior Football Club Championship summary!

Our 2019 club championship campaign got off to a great start with a hard fought victory against All Ireland Intermediate champions Kilcummin in Killarney. Kenmare ran out 1pt victors on a score line of 1-13 to 15pts. We then travelled to Dingle for round 2, where a slow start had us chasing the game for long periods. Our lads battled hard and could have come away with a result but it wasn’t meant to be. Dingle finally pulling away in the end by a score of 1-14 to 15 pts.

A week later we were up against Austin Stack in front of a large crowd at Fr Breen Park. We battled hard and to the end, but the eventual winners of the competition were too strong on the day. The final score was 1-16 to 12pts.

With our Senior status guaranteed, we would like to thanks the team and management on their efforts in this competition.

Kenmare Shamrocks Weekly Lotto Draw

Current Lotto Jackpot is €9,000 and increases by €200 every week!

Weekly tickets can be purchased from local businesses in Kenmare town. You can also play online by visiting our Kenmare Shamrocks GAA Facebook page and clicking on the blue ‘Play Game’ button.

We would also like to thank all of you who bought our annual Lotto tickets. If you would like an Annual ticket that automatically includes you in 52 weekly draws (7 of which are free), please contact a member of the committee or call message us on Facebook. Annual tickets are €90 each and remember If you’re not in, you can’t win!

On behalf of Kenmare Shamrocks GAA Coiste na nÓg & Kenmare Cycling Club, we would like to thank everyone who took part in our charity cycle last Saturday. It was a very successful event and is getting more popular as the years go on. Our winners of a free entry to the Ring of Beara Cycle 2019 were Helen Corkery, Coornagillagh, Tuosist; Derry Doyle, Ross Road, Killarney; Christina Foley, The Marshes, Kenmare; Caroline Danaher, Dingle and Fiona Van Zuilen, Sunny Hill, Kenmare.

Why not join our Facebook page 'Kenmare Shamrocks GAA and stay up to date with all our clubs fixtures, results, lotto and fund raising.