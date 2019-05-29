If you want to get ahead, get a hat!

The idea Mary O’Leary had for an Easter Bonnet Parade turned out to be a great success! The best dressed Bonnet winners were Emily McCloskey who wore an intricate creation entitled Bunny Bridge Madness, Ciarron O’Leary looked very dapper in his brilliant blue stylish hat jauntily worn on the side and Niamh Aherne wore a bonnet exclusively designed by her daughter depicting Easter in all its glory. The winners of the best dressed window competition were Kenmare Flowers and Precious Moments.

Many thanks to the judges Noel, Christine and Noelene, and to Mags and Kit for the music, to Jerek for always being there to help and Oisin and Monica for serving the complimentary refreshments. Sincere thanks to everyone who participated and for brightening many peoples day with laughter.

Thanks to Lynne Brennan for the report and photographs.

