Great progress with Dugout Boat Project

There has been great progress made over the past weeks on the Dugout Boat Project that is taking place at Bonane Heritage Park. Led by Dr Niall Gregory the eminent Archaeologist and assisted by local volunteers the tree trunk is now beginning to look like the hull of a boat. Come and see this experimental archaeology project and talk to Dr Greagory at Bonane Heritage Park and witness history in the making.

Work continues on the boat on May 18th and 19th from 10am until 5pm on both days.