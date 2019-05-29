Kenmare Women’s Group

Once more I have to start with sad news. John McCormack, the husband of one of our longest serving members, has died. We all have you in our thoughts, Mary, and are here if you need us.

We are all now waiting for the warm days of summer to arrive. Meetings at the Adult Ed. Centre have now finished until October, and we meet for coffee and a chat at Brook Lane, Wednesdays, 11am – 1pm. It is our way of keeping in touch with friends. Numbers can vary from 5 to 15, but it is always interesting. As I’ve said before it’s not just for members. We are more than happy to welcome new faces whether locals or holiday makers. Just a one off visit is fine. Just come and say hello.

Our committee is already planning speakers and a range of subjects for our Autumn season. Mid October we will be celebrating our 20th year! Quite an achievement. Hopefully we will be able to encourage any past members to join us. More about that later.

Enjoy the coming months.Talk to you again soon. How the months fly. Contact me on 086 3454849 if you want more information about our group. Pat (secretary)

Learn from yesterday. Live for today. Hope for tomorrow.

Albert Einstein