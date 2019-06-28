Blackwater Singers sing for charity

A large crowd turned up in the Blackwater Tavern in April for a charity performance by the with special guests ‘Finding Your Voice’ Killarney Ladies Singing Group, and Soprano and Musical Director Mary Culloty O’Sullivan. The charity chosen by the Blackwater Singers was Crumlin Children’s Hospital as one of the Blackwater Singers, Tess O’Connell’s granddaughter Amy had lifesaving heart surgery there. The Killarney Singers chose to raise funds to get a secure home for Noah Switzer Buckley a Tralee boy who has Autism and is a flight risk. Mary Culloty O’Sullivan spoke about Noah and the 24/7 care he needs to keep him safe, whilst Donal O’Connell spoke about his daughter Amy’s open heart surgery in Crumlin Children’s Hospital. Her condition will require further surgeries as she grows. There were wonderful raffle prizes and €2,000 was raised, with each charity receiving €1,000.

Many thanks were paid to all who supported the event so generously and to members of Blackwater Women’s Group who sold tickets and served refreshments. New members are invited to join the Singing Group in October with another performance planned for December. pic Mary O’Leary