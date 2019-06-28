Exciting month ahead at The Carnegie

Saturday June 29th 8pm

Cash on Delivery presented by the Inkwell Theatre Group.

Tickets €15/ €12

Saturday July 13th 8pm

Joni Mitchell & Me featuring Liz Scattergood

Kerry-based singer Liz Scattergood brings to the Carnegie an infectious passion for the music of arguably the greatest and most influential songwriter of her lifetime.

Tickets €15

Wednesday July 17th 1pm – 2pm

Innabubble Theatre Company presents ‘The Mergle’s Tale’

A magical, musical, sensory puppet show suitable for all ages.

Tickets €10

Friday July 26th 8pm

The Ultimate Celebration of Christy Hennessy

Featuring Aonghus McAnally and his musicians all his best loved hits, come and experience the storytelling brilliance of Christie Hennessy for one more night of his magical music.

Tickets €25

Saturday August 3rd 8pm

Kieran Goss and Annie Kinsella

Kieran and Annie return with songs from their debut duo album ‘Oh, ‘The Starlings’

Tickets €25

For further information see www.carnegieartskenmare.ie or contact us at 064-6648701 or info@carnegieartskenmare.ie