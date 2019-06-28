Cash On Delivery only!

The Inkwell Theatre and Drama group are making the Journey to the Carnegie Arts centre in Kenmare on Saturday June 29th to perform the All Ireland winning comedy ‘ .’

This is a hilarious comedy by Michael Cooney featuring Eric Swan a landlord who has been defrauding the Social Welfare for many years claiming benefit of non existing lodgers. When it is all too much for him he decides to come clean only to start a rollercoaster of problems, mistaken identities and a hole that gets deeper by the minute. Set at a frantic pace the play uncovers more plots than were ever intended. Once described as a hybrid of Fawlty Towers and Father Ted and you will want to have your wits about you to keep up with the calamities.

The Inkwell Theatre were formed six years ago performing plays in front of packed houses, in March of 2019 they performed the All Ireland winning comedy ‘Cash on Delivery’ again to a 6 night sell out audience. The Inkwell Theatre and Drama Group are really looking forward to bringing this play to Kenmare. Booking is now available through the Carnegie Arts Centre office 064 6648701. Tickets €15