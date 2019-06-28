Atlantic Lodge residents say thank you!

The residents of held an international themed party to thank the people of Kenmare for all the support they have received since they arrived in Kenmare. Kenmare Welcome Group was set up last November to welcome the asylum seekers to Kenmare and to co-ordinate the provision of clothing, toiletries and other items along with extending the hand of friendship to the new residents of Atlantic Lodge.

Weekly coffee mornings take place on Thursdays; alternating between the Atlantic Lodge and the Family Resource Centre. On Friday Mornings members of the local walking club lead the weekly walks to scenic locations around

Kenmare. Many residents attend classes in the Adult Education Centre and receive support from the Family Resource Centre.

Kenmare Welcome Group received recognition for their wonderful work when they won a silver award at the Kerry Community Awards in May, and has been chosen to represent Kerry in the National Pride of Place Competition 2019. This is a huge honour and a great opportunity for Kenmare to show the nation just how this wonderful multi -cultural town supports and cares for one another through diversity of interests, people and experiences.

pic Mary O’Neill