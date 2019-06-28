

Along with great food and service McCarthy’s Par at Kenmare Golf Club also offers one of the best views of Kenmare Bay and the surrounding mountains!

Open from Friday to Sunday every week, this beautiful facility is available for bookings outside of these times also and caters for both members and non-members

Catering for private functions such as communions, confirmations, afters of weddings, christenings or any other private party or family occasion they have inside seating for up to 50 people and a fabulous outdoor area overlooking Kenmare Bay, and ample free parking.

Their menu is diverse and caters for every taste, offering set menus, BBQs, buffets or finger food options.

Husband and wife team David and Geraldine McCarthy are passionate about providing excellent food and service, they love what they do, and it shows in the superb quality of their food, and their welcome!

Why not call in and try it out for yourself?

For bookings or more information call 087 2058460 or email dgbialann@gmail.com