Blackwater Drama Group have ‘A Place Of Our Own’

The Cast of ‘A Place Of Our Own’ by Blackwater Drama Group.

Geoff Mahony, George O’Neill, Willie Reilly, Davy Breen,

Patrick Doyle, Kieran O’Neill, Jimmy O’Sullivan, Edward McCarthy, Eileen Reilly, Ann O’Sullivan, Mary D O’Neill, Eleanor Neff, Josephine O’Neill, Catherine Dodd, Antoinette Galvin, Julie Creedon and Therese Morley pictured with Ann Shanahan

Director. pic Mary O’Leary

recently had a very successful six night run of their latest production ‘A Place Of Our Own’. This was the 9th original play from the Blackwater Group and once again proved to be very popular like previous productions. This year’s play was a comedy, set in 1950s Blackwater, it centred around the building of Dirreendarragh Church and the struggles they encountered along the way. The Blackwater community had to unite, leaving personal differences, political allegiances and other issues aside, in order

to achieve their ultimate goal, to build their own church. The play also had at its core a darker story that touched the soul and out of which goodness came. The play had the audience both laughing and crying but they all enjoyed it and said it was one of the best yet. Many thanks to all who came to see the play, wonderful audiences who lifted to cast night after night.

Thanks to the director Ann Shanahan who did an excellent job, to

Blackwater Women’s Group who managed front of house, to prompter and stage management, car parkers, raffle sellers, sound and lighting, painters and to all those who prepared the hall, erected the green room and created the set.

Thanks also to the sponsors, Michael Healy Rae T.D. Councillor Dan McCarthy, Seanie Denis O’Sullivan, and Joe and Nancy Natchwey.