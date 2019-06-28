Summer comes to Kenmare Bowls Club.

We would be delighted to welcome new members, or if you would like to try bowls for the first time we would be very pleased to welcome you to our Buddy system which provides instruction for people new to bowls, and who would like to add to their social calendar. We are a friendly bunch who meet every Monday and Thursday morning at 10.30am to 1pm, and we throw in a cup of tea/coffee, a biscuit and a chat!

The club were the holders of the EBS Winners Trophy and runners up from 2018, and we were delighted to be able to field 3 teams for the competition this year, which was held in the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney in May. The Shield was won this year by Glenbeigh Bowls Club which was a fantastic achievement, and the runners up were Killarney 3 team. The Plate went to Killorglin B, and the runners up were Sneem

We will be welcoming all the Kerry Bowls Clubs to our Open Fours Competition at the GAA Club on Thursday 20th June. This event was very well attended last year, and looks as though it will be equally well supported this year.

For more information, please contact Rosemary Boyton on 085 882 0631, or email rosieboyton@gmail.com